Over 300 Assam Cong members to take part in Delhi rally against price rise

Guwahati, Aug 29: Several Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders and members will take part in the “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” rally against price rise, in New Delhi on September 4.

APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday informed mediapersons here that in view of the “Chall Dilli” call for the rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, over 300 leaders and members of APCC would be going to the national capital to take part in the rally against escalating price of essential commodities.

Borah further said that state Congress presidents have been invited by All India Congress Committee (AICC) to discuss the plans and programmes ahead of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” scheduled on September 7.

On the other hand, addressing a media conference at Rajiv Bhawan here on Monday, All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Netta D’ Souza alleged that “the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government have triggered price rise and unemployment in the country over the past eight years”.

“Imposition of exorbitant fuel taxes has further hit the purchasing power of Indian consumers. Global prices of petrol, diesel and LPG were much higher in 2013-14 than in 2021-22, but consumers pay much more today for a litre of fuel or an LPG cylinder than they did during the tenure of the UPA government,” the AIMC president claimed.

“International prices of crude oil and LPG are decreasing over the past few months but the benefit has not been passed on to the consumers. The government however never forgets to increase the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG as and when the international prices increase,” she claimed.

“We demand that the government fulfill its pre-poll promise to curb inflation and jobs at the earliest,” the AIMC chief said.