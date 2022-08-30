Assam to generate 10,000 more jobs in Sept: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 30: Assam plans to raise five new commando battalions and in the process generate 10,000 more government jobs in September.

This was announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his address at a foundation stone-laying programme for construction of a RCC bridge over Dhansiri on the Udalguri-Bhairabkunda Road in Udlaguri district on Tuesday.

The announcement comes amidst a state-wide recruitment drive to fill up about 30,000 vacancies for Grade III and Grade IV posts across government departments in the state.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is conducting the exams with over 14 lakh candidates enrolled to appear in the exams across three phases of the direct recruitment process, the first two of which were held on August 21 and August 28.

In May, the state government handed over appointment letters to 23,000 youths against vacancies in 11 departments, including home, health, education, social welfare, water resources and environment and forest department.

“We have already started the process of recruiting about 30,000 youths in Grade III and Grade IV posts and next month we plan to generate another 10,000 jobs in five new commando battalions,” the chief minister said, while reiterating its commitment to provide one lakh jobs.

Bridge boost

Speaking about the upcoming RCC bridge, being constructed under the NERSDS project for the year 2021-22, Sarma said the bridge (with a financial outlay of Rs 34.42 crore) would be completed by the year 2025.

The bridge is expected to improve the inter-state connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and give a boost to socio-economic condition of the people living along the border

“Once construction is completed, the bridge will yield significant socio economic benefit to the people living in Udalguri and Darrang district in particular and other parts of the state in general,” he said at the programme held at Bhairabkunda.

This bridge will also shorten the travel time to western Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang, an international tourist hub of the region.

“The bridge will also give a major boost to tourism potential of Bhairabkunda and generate employment,” he said.

Stating that development of roads infrastructure is a priority area for the state government, Sarma said the Assam government has undertaken implementation of a “goodwill project” in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and already sanctioned Rs 500 crore for construction of roads and bridges besides carrying out various development work in the region.