Sec 144 CrPC imposed in EGH

Tura, Aug 30: In view of the ongoing office picketing of MePDCL in Williamnagar and six days night road blockade announced in East Garo Hills district by the Garo Students’ Union, Eastern Zone, from August 29 to September 3, District Magistrate, J Chelani has issued an order under Section 144CrPC thereby prohibiting causing obstruction to functioning of government offices, conducting night road blockade, carrying or concealing on person of lathis, sticks, stones, firearms, or any kind of lethal weapon by any person or group of person or organizations.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till September 3.