Tura, Aug 30: A 17-year-old and a Class 12 (Arts stream) student Pryansu Singh of Don Bosco School, Tura, has been missing since yesterday. He went to school at 9 am yesterday. The young boy is of 5.7 ft in height and his skin colour is brown.

He resides at Hawakhana near AOC Petrol Pump Tura, West Garo hills, Meghalaya.