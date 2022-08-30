MDC seeks probe into delay in electrification project in SGH

By From Our Correspondent
Tura, Aug 30: The GHADC Deputy CEM and Rongrikkimgre MDC, Nikman Ch Marak on Tuesday sought the completion of the electrification of 20 villages under Chokpot region in South Garo Hills, while also seeking the constitution of an enquiry commission to probe the alleged corruption that led to the abandonment of the project.

According to the memorandum submitted by Nikman to Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Power, Prestone Tynsong, the electrification of the said villages was taken up in the year 2010, but for reasons best known to the concerned authorities, the work has remained abandoned for 12 long years.

The villages in question include Daji Adugre, Daji Boldakgre, Daji Rongkuakgre, Rongbinggre, Waro Songgitcham, Bugakolgre, Sangma Matchok, Nokwatgre, Ganggugri, Kalbanggre, Rongmigre, Nekalpagre, Rongrugre, Chiringmagre and Rongasigre.

The Deputy CEM, in his memorandum demanded that the electrification be completed for all the said villages at the earliest as well as the initiation of an inquiry to bring to justice, the officers and contractors responsible for the abandonment of the project.

