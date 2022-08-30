Mumbai City thrash Rajasthan United 5-0 in Durand Cup

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Mumbai City FC unleashed a champagne performance in the Durand Cup, with a 5-1 win over Rajasthan United FC, in a Group B game at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

Greg Stewart opened the scoring for the Islanders in the 10th minute, with Lallianzuala Chhangte doubling the advantage in the 18th and Mehtab Singh adding a third in the 35th, to put the issue beyond Rajasthan in the first half itself.

In the second, Ahmed Jahouh converted a penalty won by substitute Vikram Pratap Singh, before Gyanmar Nikum got one back for Rajasthan with his second of the tournament.

Vikram Pratap then nailed one in himself in the second minute of stoppage time to make it a five-star performance from the Islanders.

Rajasthan looked a far cry from the spirited side of their first two games with Mumbai snuffing out whatever challenge they would have provided in the first half itself, with some eye-catching football.