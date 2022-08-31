Bernard N Marak sent to 5 days police custody

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By Bureau
Bernard N Marak. File image

Shillong, Aug 31: The Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Tura  today remanded Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu to five days police custody in Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce related case.

