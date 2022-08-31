New power-hitters can fill gaps team was lacking in slog overs: Harmanpreet

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Uncapped power-hitters Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha, who are in the Indian squad for the upcoming white ball tour of England, can fill the “gaps the team was lacking” in slog overs, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Tuesday.

Navgire, who smashed the fastest fifty in the Women’s T20 Challenge in May, got her maiden India call-up for the three-match T20Is. Off-spin all-rounder Hemalatha was recalled after two years on the back of a strong domestic season to be named in both the T20I and ODI squads for the England tour.

“…We can work on these two players who have got that skill-set. They can bring a lot to the team,” Harmanpreet said in their pre-departure media interaction. (PTI)