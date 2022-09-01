Cricket Corner

De Grandhomme retires from int’l cricket

Wellington, Aug 31: New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket. De Grandhomme, 36, made the decision to bring down the curtain on an impressive international career after discussions this week with New Zealand Cricket, which has agreed to release him from his central contract. The Zimbabwean-born Kiwi said a range of factors had played a part in his decision, not least his struggles with injury and the increasing competition for places in all three formats. “I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries,” said de Grandhomme in NZC statement. “I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.” (PTI)

CSA’s new T20 league named SA20

Johannesburg, Aug 31: Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new T20 franchise league has been named ‘SA20’. In a virtual press conference, league commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also said that the player auction for the inaugural season of SA20 will be held on September 19. The player registrations for the SA20 player auction closed on Sunday evening with interest from players around the world as well as young South African talent. All six teams, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town, Johannesburg Super Kings and Durban franchise, owned by IPL franchises, have already signed up to five players apiece. The franchises have an overall purse of US$2 million. (IANS)