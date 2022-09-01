Energy stocks fall sharply after govt hikes windfall profit tax on diesel, jet fuel export

Shares of Chennai Petro, Adani Total Gas, ONGC, Asian Energy and Reliance were trading more than 1.5 per cent to 4 per cent lower during early trade.

While, BSE Energy were down 102.51 points or 1.15 per cent at 8,780.11, and Nifty Energy were down 269.65 points or 0.96 per cent at 27,834.85.

The government has hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre and that on jet fuel exports to Rs 9 per litre.

The levy on domestically-produced crude oil too has been increased by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 13,300.

The revision comes into effect from September 1.