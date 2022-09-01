Madrassas promoting jihadi activities will be razed, warns Himanta

Guwahati, Sept 1: Amidst the crackdown on terror modules and subsequent demolition of three private madrassas allegedly linked to such modules, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated that the state government would only take action “as and when specific inputs of links with jihadi activities are received against individuals or institutions.”

“The Assam government does not have any intention to go on demolishing madrassas. Our only intention is to see that madrassas are not used by any jihadi elements for the purpose of expanding fundamentalist activities or promoting jihadi ideology,” the chief minister told mediapersons here.

“However, if we get any specific inputs that an institution such as a madrassa is promoting jihadi activity or anti-India activity, we will take the strongest possible action against each and every case,” he warned.

Opp parties slam move

On the other hand, Opposition parties such as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Raijor Dal have slammed the state government for resorting to the madrassa demolition drive.

AIUDF legislator from Dhing constituency Aminul Islam on Thursday visited the site where the madrassa in Bongaigaon district was demolished on Wednesday and questioned the district disaster management authority’s order that stated that the madrassa was “structurally vulnerable” and hence unsafe for the students.

“However, we have been told by residents that about eight to nine excavators were used to demolish the structure and the demolition exercise took about 24 hours to be completed. The construction materials used to build the madrassa were strong enough, we are told. So how could the DDMA issue such an order,” he questioned.

Another ‘jihadi’ arrested

Meanwhile, in a joint operation, Goalpara police along with Guwahati (Kamrup Metro) police arrested another person identified as Ajmal Hussain alias Amjad, for alleged links with terror outfits, from his residence in Fatasil Ambari.

He was reportedly taken to Goalpara district for interrogation on Thursday.

According to reports, Hussain was allegedly having links with another arrested person, named Mohammed Suman, who is said to be an active member of Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Hussain had reportedly joined the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and was later appointed the head of its Guwahati module.

Police conducted a search and recovered objectionable literature, books and posters from his residence here.

Special DGP (law and order) G.P. Singh on Thursday informed that from February this year till date, about 40 persons allegedly linked with fundamentalist activities/global terror modules have been arrested in the state.

“Our efforts to prevent indoctrination (of youths) or fundamentalist activities in the state would continue in the same manner adhered to over the past six to eight months,” he said.