Entrepreneurship programme for the disabled held in WGH  

Tura, Sept 1: After East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and Jowai, the 4th Session of the Inc-Preneurship (an entrepreneurship program curated specially for persons with disability) was held at Prime Hub Tura on Thursday, September 1.

Organised by Barefoot Trust, Shillong in collaboration with Prime Hub Meghalaya with an aim to build entrepreneurial ecosystem for persons with disability in Meghalaya, the programme will witness a series of district level grassroot interactions with persons with disability through active engagement with them to develop an understanding of their existing situation and the various ideas of entrepreneurship that they envisaged. It may be mentioned that the Barefoot Trust is a registered Non-Profit Organisation working in disability sector creating an environment for the overall development of stakeholders.

Bibhudutta Sahu, Managing Trustee, Barefoot Trust briefed the participants about the nature of the program stating that it is an interactive program and that the participants should appraised them about their challenges as well as their desire to work in the field of interest. Stating that there is no short cut to any business or work, he said that the road to business and entrepreneurship is not easy and takes time to grow and expand.

Sweet C Syiemiong, Program Co-ordinator, Barefoot Trust cited the critical gaps most common in the area such as mindset block wherein they have been dependent on their immediate environment for support, no effort to identify the potential of persons with disability beyond the academic purview, suppression of creative ideas, lack of information and lack of supportive eco-system including mentoring, business skills, market identification, etc. Further, mentioning that the objectives is to identify the potential, challenges and support for entrepreneurship initiatives for persons with disabilities based on analysis she said that the detailed proposal including strategic support for the persons with disabilities would be prepared and submitted thereafter.

Assistant Manager, MIE, Tura Bryan S R Marak, also shared his experience with the participants and encouraged them to trust and believe in themselves with determination and work towards success in life in future.

Darlington Ch Sangma, who is also the District SVEEP Icon for Persons with Disabilities was present during the program as an encouragement for the participants and also help in translating and explaining to the participants in local language.