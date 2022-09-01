Rajkummar Rao feels Thor is the ‘most filmy Avenger’

Selling an “Ek Ka Teen,” Rao then praises Thor, saying he’s a three-in-one superhero with romance, comedy, and mind-bending action skills and adds that the movie is set to give viewers jaw-dropping reactions.

Elaborating his love for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Rao said, “Thor is the most filmy Avenger of them all! When I watched Thor: Love and Thunder, all I could think of was how perfectly it combined drama, action, romance, and comedy. I was thoroughly entertained and I remember laughing so hard during the film. It is a classic entertainer – Chris Hemsworth has done absolute justice to the role.”

Directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum have produced the movie along with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell, and Chris Hemsworth as executive producers.