Big B-starrer ‘Goodbye’ first poster is all about father-daughter bond

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he dropped the poster. In the image, the cine icon can be seen flying a kite, while Rashmika stands behind him holding the kite thread and giving support to the global star.
The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.
Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.
‘GoodBye’ is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.
