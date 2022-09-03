‘If Rahul’s form continues, we might see a batting change’

Mumbai, Sep 2: Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar believes that if opener K.L Rahul continues to bat like the way he did in the Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong, then a change will be a possibility in the opening combination.

In India’s 40-run win over Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Rahul was a far shadow of his fluent self. On a slow pitch and with Hong Kong bowlers operating at a slower pace, Rahul struggled to time the ball, barring two sixes, in a painstaking 39-ball 36.

“Look, you know, I think he’s coming back from a long, long injury layoff. He didn’t get too many opportunities in the West Indies (didn’t travel due to Covid-19). And I think if you look at Wednesday’s (yesterday’s) innings in isolation and you look at you say, ‘okay listen, 36 of 39 deliveries against Hong Kong seems to be slow’.”

“But I think in this case the team management would have said to him, ‘this is a bit of a free hit’, you know, you know 999 times out of 1000, you’re going to win against Hong Kong. So, this was a bit of a free hit, saying ‘K.L, take your time out there, get set, get a feel out there being in the middle and then we’ll see how it goes’,” said Gavaskar on Sports Over The Top. (IANS)