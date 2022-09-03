Gill to play four matches for Glamorgan

Cardiff, Sep 2: English County side Glamorgan on Friday confirmed the signing of India opening batter Shubman Gill for the final four matches of their ongoing County Championship season. Gill will be eligible to represent Glamorgan from their County Championship match against Worcestershire, starting September 5.

Gill also becomes the third Indian to feature for Glamorgan in the County Championship after former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (2005). (IANS)