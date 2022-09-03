Meghalaya BJP likely to withdraw support from MDA coalition

Shillong, Sept 3: Meghalaya BJP in-charge and National Vice president M Chuba Ao on Saturday said that the State BJP may withdraw support from the NPP-led MDA coalition within a month.

Revealing this, Ao said that discussions at various levels are on and the decision will be taken within a month.

He said that the State BJP is also preparing all the papers on the various corruption allegations against the State government and the CBI will handle the charges once they acquire all the papers.