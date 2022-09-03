Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera undergoes surgery

Colombo, Sep 2: Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Perera has reportedly undergone a shoulder surgery in the United Kingdom, which will further delay his comeback to the side and has virtually ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year.

The 32-year-old veteran of 22 Tests, 107 ODIs and 60 T20Is posted an imaged of him recovering in a hospital bed.

With the ICC T20 World Cup barely 45 days away it’s unlikely Perera will be fit for the global tournament , though SLC is yet to provide an update. (IANS)