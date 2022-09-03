Bairstow out of third Test against Proteas, T20 WC

Leeds, Sep 2: In-form England batter Jonny Bairstow on Friday was ruled out of English summer and Men’s T20 World Cup after suffering a freak lower limb injury while playing golf.

Bairstow, the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year with 1061 runs in 13 innings at an average of 66.31, including six centuries and a fifty, was on Friday named in England’s squad for Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Bairstow’s injury comes as a huge blow to England’s chances of sealing the Test series against South Africa when the third Test takes place at The Oval, starting from September 8 and their quest to claim a Men’s T20 World Cup title to be the first men’s team to hold 20-over and 50-over World Cup trophies at the same time.

“Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury. A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their website.

The ECB also informed that Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett, who played four Tests for England in 2016, has been added to the Test squad for the third Test at The Oval, which sets up as a series decider between the hosts and Proteas with the series at 1-1.

England men’s managing director Rob Key had said that Bairstow would open the batting in T20 World Cup alongside Jos Buttler after designated opener Jason Roy was dropped due to poor form in English summer.

On social media, Bairstow said he will need an operation for the lower limb injury which happened after slipping on a golf course earlier in the day. (IANS)