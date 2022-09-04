At Delhi rally, Cong workers demand Rahul as chief

New Delhi, Sep 4 : At the ‘Mehngai par halla bol’ protest rally of the Congress in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, hundreds of party workers chanted slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and displayed posters demanding that he be made party president.

“We want Rahul Gandhi as INC President,” read the posters.

The Congress has deferred its presidential election to next month. The chorus for Rahul Gandhi becoming the party’s national chief has been growing. Many party leaders have openly demanded that he be made the president, the post he quit in June 2019 after a poll debacle.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has, however, declined to run for the party chief’s post again even as efforts are on to persuade him.

Senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Salman Khurshid have said that they will try to convince Rahul Gandhi on the matter.

Ahead of the notification on the election, some Congress leaders have raised the issue of electoral rolls also, saying that it should be made public.

Party leaders such as Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor have already expressed their opinion on the issue of electoral rolls.

They have urged the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA), headed by senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry, to make the electoral rolls public by making them available on the Congress website.

However, the CEA has said that these rolls would be made available only to the candidates contesting the poll.(IANS)