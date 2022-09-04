Candidates will be finalised by Modi, Shah: Guj BJP chief to party leaders

Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Sep 4 : Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president C.R. Patil has made it clear to the party workers and leaders not to attempt to influence him for obtaining tickets to the Assembly elections, because ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will finalise candidates.’

“For the Assembly elections, both are well aware about each and every aspirant. I have no role to play, but if you approach me and share your aspirations, I will play the role of a messenger and convey your wishes to the PM and HM,” said Patil.

He made this statement while addressing party workers and leaders in Bhavnagar city on Saturday evening during his ‘One Day One District’ programme. He also appealed to workers and leaders to accept whatever decision is made by the top leadership.

Mocking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the AAP will win seven out of 12 Assembly seats in Surat city, Patil said, “First open an account with winning one Assembly seat and then make big claims.”

Comparing the BJP cadre with other party workers, Patil said, “BJP workers are disciplined and they always demand work and not party positions, whereas in other parties, workers and leaders fight for the positions and they are not committed either to th party or public.” (IANS)