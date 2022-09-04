Cong workers hold ‘Degree Holder Shoes Polish, Pakoda stall’ outside rally venue in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep :Protesting against the price hike at the ‘Mehngai Par Halla Bol rally’ at Ramlila Maidan here, the youth Congress workers organised a unique stall ‘Degree Holder Shoes polish, Pakoda stall’ outside the venue.

The Congress has organised the rally to raise the issue of price rise, unemployment and economic slowdown which has hurled the people of the country.

The stall has been symbolically opened to protest against the rising prices and the GST rate hike on edible oil and other daily use commodities, said the youth Congress workers.

“Through this symbolic protest, we want to convey the message to our prime minister who once said ‘fry the pakodas’ on the issue of employment. But even this is not possible under this draconian price hike for the youths of the country,” said a member of Rajasthan youth Congress.

Even, GST has been implemented on every domestic commodities. The price of edible oil has historically reached to Rs 200 per kg, which is an impossible situation for the poor, he said.

“This is our halla bol against the price rise and unemployment that has landed the country into economic despair,” youth Congress worker said.

The Mehangai Par Halla Rally will be addressed by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other senior leaders at the Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi. The party workers have been gathering at the maidan for the rally since morning.

As per the Congress leaders, about a lakh people will attend the rally. (IANS)