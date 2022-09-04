Mumbai City’s Ralte to train in Belgium

SPORTS
By Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 3: Mumbai City FC on Saturday said their midfielder Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte has left for Belgium for a two-week training stint with their sister club, Lommel SK.
The 21-year-old will be training with the Belgian First Division B side “to gain important footballing experience with the help of the coaches and staff at Lommel SK in an immersive training environment”, the Indian Super League club said in a press release. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.