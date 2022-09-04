SSA teachers meet CM over grievances, call off protests

TURA, Sep 3: Teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) recently met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to discuss their grievances as well as seek the release of their 3 months pending salaries. The meeting was held in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills.

As per the teachers, the demands related to regularisation of their jobs, increase in base salaries to Rs 45,000 along with the release of their eight months’ pending arrears apart from their three months’ salaries.

Following the meeting and the assurances given by the CM, the SSA teachers have decided to call off their black badge protest on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

“We have been assured that our arrears and salaries will be released in the next few days. He also assured to look into the question of enhancement of salaries as was promised by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. We have asked him to ensure that these demands are met before the end of the MDA Government’s term,” the association’s president L Ch Momin said.

The SSA teachers further questioned the recent order of the education department of planting trees on Teachers’ Day.

“We seek clarification as to why these activities have been set up for Teachers’ Day. Is it a mark of respecting teachers and are all states in the country following the same. The order should be the same as the rest of the country,” the association said, while opposing the move.