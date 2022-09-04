Centre will examine demand for recognition of languages

SHILLONG, Sep 3: Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said the Union government will considerately examine the demand for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said that such proposals are always dealt with by the Ministry of Home Affairs and then committees are formed to study the matter in details.

The minister said that as of now there are 36-37 proposals pending with the government.

The minister also informed that the central government is keen to construct a tribal museum in Meghalaya where the rich culture and heritage of the state will be highlighted.

“Once the state government finalises the location we will get the sanction for the museum,” the minister said.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Home Affairs had sent a letter to the state government informing that the Centre was examining the matter.

Of late, the state has witnessed renewed efforts to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule.

This compelled the NPP- led MDA government to convene a special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution demanding inclusion of both Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

The Khasi Authors’ Society, which is spearheading the demand, has announced that it will prepare a document to boost its demand for inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule.