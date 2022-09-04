Zimbabwe set up historic 3-wicket win against Australia in third ODI

Townsville, Sep 3: Leg-spinner Ryan Burl took a career-best five wickets for 10 runs to help Zimbabwe beat Australia by three wickets on Saturday and a consolation win in the third one-day cricket international.

Australia won the first two matches by five and eight wickets, respectively, after winning the toss and sending Zimbabwe in to bat.

But Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva won the coin flip on Saturday and the story was a much different one as the visitors took three wickets inside the first 10 overs and bowled Australia out for 141 runs.

In reply, Zimbabwe reached its victory target with 66 balls to spare. Chakabva top-scored with 37 runs and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 35 on its way to a winning total of 142-7.

It was Zimbabwe’s first ODI victory over Australia in Australia – 30 years after the team’s first appearance Down Under. Josh Hazlewood led the Australian bowlers with three wickets. Burl was named man of the match.

“Coming into the last game, there’s always the thought of going through the motions,” Chakabva said.

“But it was a brilliant morning from the bowlers, they showed a lot of fight and to get them out for that total is testament to their fight. We head home now, some fitness for the first week and then training before we come back for the T20 World Cup.” Veteran Australian opener David Warner came within just six runs of ending his century drought. Warner hit 94 off 96 balls to add a degree of respectability to the total.

Left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava got skipper Aaron Finch for the third time in three ODIs. From the other end, Victor Nyauchi trapped Steve Smith leg before for one, the Australian unable to get the call reversed in a review.

Alex Carey was next to fall, caught behind after an erratic shot that left Australia 31-3 off nine overs. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green swiftly followed as Warner kept the scoreboard ticking from the other end.

Warner’s pull shot shortly after was gathered on the boundary to deprive him of a much- needed century. He hit 14 fours and two sixers at a strike rate of 97.9.

It’s been 54 innings across all formats since Warner’s last century with Saturday’s total the fourth time he’s been dismissed in the 90s.

“Zimbabwe bowled very well in the morning and we can’t take anything for granted in international cricket, you can get beaten on any given day,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

“We had a chance with the ball but it wasn’t to be.”

The series was played in northern Queensland state as part of the International Cricket Council’s Super League competition for ODIs. Both teams are preparing for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup which starts in Australia on Oct 16, although Zimbabwe still need to go through qualifying to reach the main tournament. (AP)