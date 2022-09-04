Rangdajied Utd blank Malki 4-0

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 3: Rangdajied United FC remained in contention for the Shillong Premier League title after a resounding 4-0 win over against Malki SC at the MFA Turf in Polo Grounds, on Saturday.

A brace by Dibormi Kassar (29’, 61’) and goals by Knerktilang Buam (77’) and Raikutshisha Buam (89’) took Rangdajied to third with 21 points, behind Langsning FC (21) and Mawlai SC (29).

Malki had frustrated Rangdajied in a 0-0 draw in their first leg match July 2.

Defensive midfielder Kassar headed in a chip from Donboklang Lyngdoh following a short corner to bag Rangdajied’s opener – the only goal of the first half.

Just over an hour into the game, Kassar took a crisply struck long-range shot that found the back of the net for his double.

The two Buams then found their way onto the scoresheet, first through Knerktilang and then Raikutshisha.

A ball lobbed into the Malki box saw captain Khrawkupar Tamu try to head it out but Knerktilang steered it away with a raised boot. Malki expected a foul but the referee saw nothing wrong and Kner had the simplest of finishes past Khongjoh.

Later, Raikutshisha smashed one in on the run to complete the rout and hand Rangdajied a four-goal victory.

The Shillong Premier League will resume on September 8 Nangkiew Irat SC facing Shillong Lajong FC.