No rush to name Bairstow’s replacement for WC: ECB

SPORTS
By Agencies

London, Sep 4: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have reportedly said they are in no rush to name a replacement for middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow, who recently suffered a lower-leg injury playing golf.
A report in the Daily Mail on Sunday also said that the charismatic batter will see a specialist early next week after the injury ruled him out of the third Test against South Africa and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.
“The England multi-format batter will see a specialist on Tuesday after a lower-leg injury playing golf at Pannal. He is set to miss England’s tour of Pakistan scheduled to take place in December,” said the report. (IANS)

