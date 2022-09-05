Who were the other passengers in the ill-fated Mistry crash?

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday died in a road accident while he was returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai.

The three other occupants in the car were — brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius Pandole’s wife Anahita Pandole.

Darius Pandole was CEO & MD of JM Financial Private Equity and earlier was on the board of Tata companies. They had visited the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada on Sunday morning.

Cyrus Mistry and the Pandoles had been to Udwada, where Parsis have their main fire temple, to pray for the father of Pandole brothers, who died recently.

The Udwada Fire Temple was restored over the past few years at a very high cost, borne entirely by the Mistry family. It re-opened fully about a year ago.

The car was being driven by Anahita Pandole, a renowned gynaecologist at Mumbai’s Beach Candy hospital.

Darius Pandole was on the front passenger seat. Both were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital.

The Pandole family owned Duke’s, a maker of soft drinks like Mangola. They had sold the business to Pepsi more than 20 years ago.

Dinshaw Pandole sold the company — the father of Darius and Jehangir Pandole.

Dinshaw Pandole had died last week.