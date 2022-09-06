Football coaches programme for women held in city

Imphal, Sep 5: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong is hosting a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 202 legacy initiative, the Coaches Education Scholarship Programme where 23 aspiring coaches – all females – are undertaking an E-License grassroots course to become officially certified football coaches. The programme, being conducted between September 4 to 7, will train participants in the theoretical the practical aspects of the game.

“Meghalaya has witnessed a boom in football among girls and women through the efforts of the Meghalaya Football Association and affiliated district associations with the assistance of the AIFF, AFC and FIFA and we are grateful that Meghalaya has been chosen as a venue for the E-Licence course as part of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 legacy programme. We believe it will aid us in our efforts to create a sustainable football infrastructure for boys and girls, men and women,” said Meghalaya Football Association president Larsing Sawyan. (IANS)