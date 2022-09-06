GHADC takes U turn on B-Mahal areas

Tura, Sep 6: In a significant development, the GHADC on Tuesday decided to revoke the earlier decision on B-Mahal areas taken by former CEM Benedic R Marak, in an effort to work towards a permanent solution for the affected people without disturbing the areas where people resided.

The decision to this effect comes following prolonged discussion on the issue by the executive committee.

According to a release issued by the GHADC Land and Revenue Department, the earlier decision by the former CEM to give two bighas to each family and take back the rest of the land from the public would be revoked. The release added that areas where people resided would not be disturbed and development works and projects would only take place in areas where there is no settlement.

The GHADC also decided to stick with the idea of partnership/ agreement with state government agencies like MIDC, MTDC etc for developmental projects without disturbing any area occupied by the people in order to provide much needed employment to the local people and to safeguard the area from encroachments from outside.

The release added that such a step if taken apart from creating employment opportunities for local youths, would also uplift the economy of the GHADC, protect the boundary of the state from illegal encroachment from outside as well as pave the way for the installation of the Inter State Boundary Vigilance Cell.

Meanwhile, the GHADC has also decided to organize awareness programmes in the B-Mahal areas soon to sensitize the local people about the new developments.