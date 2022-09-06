Cycling race as part of 50 years statehood celebration in Ampati  

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Gideon Kharmawphlang flagged off the cycling race and urged the participants to compete in true sportsmanship while at the same time taking care not to injure themselves. The race was flagged off at Ampati Mini Stadium in the presence of ADC, Ampati P. K. Sangma, District Sports Officer S. M. Marak, SDSEO Ampati E. Ch. Marak and other district officials.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner, P K Sangma presented medals and cash prizes to winners of both the men and women categories of the event.

The 1st, Runners up and 2 runners up for both the categories carried a cash prize of Rs.15,000/-, 10,000/- and 5,000/- respectively while altogether fourteen consolation prizes were handed out with a cash prize of Rs.1,000/- each.

In men’s category, Niksrang R Marak of Kolkatola bagged the first prize, Jeckison Ch. Sangma of Digilakona came second and Batsrang A. Sangma of Tebronggre got the third prize; while in women’s category, Smile Orchid M. Momin from Walbakgre, Sulitha B. Sangma of Kolkatola and Josina B. Marak of Jangnapara won the first, second and third prizes respectively. Consolation prizes were also given to seven participants each from both the categories.