Nongstoin Police apprehend 3 highway robbers

Nongstoin, Sep 6: Personnel from Nongstoin Police Station, apprehended three local youth of Langpih area yesterday for their alleged involving in robbing some people from Assam.

Police informed that an information was received that some people from Assam who came to Nongstoin for sight-seeing, were robbed by some local youths somewhere along the Shillong-Tura highway just after crossing Nongstoin.

In this connection, a video clip (wherein a culprit was seen playing a guitar) was shared to the Police via WhatsApp and with this lead, the culprit along with his accomplices were apprehended.

Initially, the victims of Robbery had lodged an FIR at Boko Police Station and the same had been forwarded to Nongstoin Police Station where a case (No. 70(09)2022 u/s 392/323 IPC) has been registered.

All three arrested accused will be forwarded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.