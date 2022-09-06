Stop taking credit for work done by Mukul: TMC to MDA

Tura, Sep 6: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in Garo Hills on Tuesday slammed the Conrad Sangma led MDA Government for its failures and demanded that it stop taking credit for various works allegedly done by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

The party hit out at the ruling MDA at a Block Level Meeting at Gambegre in West Garo Hills in which party leaders including MLAs Dikkanchi D Shira, Zenith M Sangma, Lazarus M Sangma, Winnerson D Sangma and GHADC MDCs- Cherak W Momin, Nehru D Sangma and Sadhiarani M Sangma attended.

Admonishing the MDA government’s sheer lack of concern towards women, Meghalaya TMC MLA, Zenith Sangma stated, “Dr. Mukul Sangma used to provide Rs. 5,000 as an allowance to every woman to support their family; CM Conrad Sangma insensibly ended this scheme.” He added, “In the assembly, numerous inquiries about the money of JICA and the World Bank which was subjected to misuse by the government is still unanswered. Now, before the election, the MDA government is putting up a sham by giving the same money as the FOCUS scheme, which is providing every household with Rs. 5,000. Remember, the money is not from the NPP, but from the central government. It is the taxpayers’ money and not the NPP’s.”

Criticizing the MDA Government’s habit of abandoning various schemes midway, Zenith claimed that Mukul, during his term, initiated the Chief Minister’s Social Assistance programme scheme which was not funded by the central government but the then state government and questioned why the MDA government has abandoned the scheme.

MDC Sadhiarani Sangma, in her tirade, also condemned the insensitivity of the MDA government in addressing the grievances of the teachers’/caregivers of Meghalaya. The MDC alleged that the NPP-led MDA government has been scamming the people for the past four years. “They have not brought a single speck of development in the state, especially in Gambegre,” she claimed.