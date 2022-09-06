Traffic on NH-06 disrupted for over 8 hours due to massive landslide

Khliehriat, Sep 6: Due to heavy rainfall in pars of East Jaintia HIlls particularly in Narpuh Elaka, a massive landslide occurred near Sonapur Tunnel at Sunapyrdi village (Sonapur) in the wee hour of Tuesday and caused a road blockade and heavy traffic jam for more than eight hours.

The District Administration and the NHAI has been working hard to clear the debris and boulders from the road and till the filing this report and only one way traffic were allowed to cross the tunnel.