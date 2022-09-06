AAY, PHH beneficiaries to get free LPG cylinders 

Tura, Sep 6: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed all AAY and PHH beneficiaries under NFSA that LPG cylinder will be distributed (free of cost) under 3rd phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme. In this regard all the mentioned beneficiaries are notified to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The Application /KYC forms can be obtained from all the LPG retail outlets and the required documents to avail free of cost LPG cylinder are : photo copy of AAY/PHH card, photo copy of voter ID card, SBI zero-balance bank account and one passport size photo. It is to be noted that no Aadhar card is required to avail this benefit under this scheme for the beneficiaries residing under Meghalaya and Assam.

For details the beneficiaries may contact the nearest LPG retail outlets and all the inspecting staff of Supply Department, Tura are requested to monitor the distribution of free LPG cylinders under various retail outlets and submit the report to the office of the Deputy Commissioner every month.