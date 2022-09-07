Cricket Corner

Jadeja’s knee surgery successful

New Delhi, Sep 6: Injured India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday gave an update on his “successful” right knee surgery and said he would start his rehabilitation soon. “The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can,” the star all-rounder wrote on Instagram with photographs from the hospital. “There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” he added. Terming the surgery a major one, a senior BCCI official had earlier ruled him out for an indefinite period. But Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on whether Jadeja could be back for the T20 World Cup in Australia from October. “I don’t want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is six-seven weeks away now,” Dravid has said. (PTI)

Suresh Raina retires from cricket

New Delhi, Sep 6: Former India batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, a move that makes him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues. The 35-year-old had followed M S Dhoni into international retirement on August 15, 2020. He continued playing the IPL in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season. “It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket,” Raina tweeted. Since an active India or domestic player can’t take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world. He could be seen in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league, to be held next year. (PTI)