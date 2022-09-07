Google to launch Pixel 7 phones, first smartwatch on Oct 6

By Agencies

 

New Delhi, Sep 7:  Google will announce new Pixel 7 smartphones with second-generation chip as well as the Pixel Watch on October 6.

Called ‘Made by Google,’ the hardware launch event will see new devices as shown by the company at its I/O developer conference earlier this year.

“It’s all coming together. Join us live for MadeByGoogle on October 6. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar,” Google said in a tweet.

Google has confirmed Pixel 7 series will run on second-generation ‘Tensor G2’ chip.

The Tensor chip was built in partnership with Samsung, enhancing Exynos-like processors with Google’s machine learning prowess.

According to 9to5Google, on the updated magazine page for the Pixel 7, there’s now a reference to the “Google Tensor G2” chip.

It is likely that the Tensor G2 chip will also arrive in next year’s Pixel 7a as well as in a rumoured Google foldable device.

Tensor G2 will allow Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to “bring even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

The Pixel Watch will come with a circular, domed design and features a “tactile” crown and side button.

Made of recycled stainless steel, the watch will run Wear OS 3 that features a “refreshed UI” with better navigation and smart notifications.

“It has customisable bands that easily attach. With this watch, you’ll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit’s industry-leading health and fitness tools right on your wrist,” according to the company.

Google had bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion. The Fitbit integration will go beyond customising watch faces and be “imbued throughout” the Pixel Watch experience.

IANS

