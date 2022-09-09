NFR GM discusses railway development plans with MPs 

Guwahati, Sep 9: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager Anshul Gupta conducted a meeting with MPs whose constituencies are under the jurisdiction of Tinsukia division on Friday.

Altogether three MPs from Assam were present at the meeting which included Rameswar Teli, Union minister of state in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and ministry of labour and employment; Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah (Lakhimpur).

Representatives of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan were present in the meeting attended by the divisional railway manager of Tinsukia along with senior railway officials.

The NFR general manager, while welcoming all MPs, gave a brief overview of operations and infrastructure work under its territory. He also informed the MPs regarding implementation of one station one product at various stations of NFR to help the local entrepreneurs showcase and sell the products and crafts.

The MPs were briefed about the status of ongoing doubling and new line projects of Northeast. The doubling work from Lumding to Dibrugarh via Simaluguri and Tinsukia has been approved and work is under process.

The MPs were requested to extend help in removing illegal encroachments, closure of unauthorised crossing and closure of level crossings, to further improve safety and undertake various development work.

Items pertaining to the requirements of the people under Tinsukia division like new train services, better station facilities, etc., were also discussed.

“Deliberations in this meeting would immensely help the railways in finalising the railway developmental plans for the people of this region. The suggestions and views expressed by the MPs would be given due consideration while formulating the proposals,” the NFR general manager said.

Last Friday, the NFR general manager held similar deliberations with MPs from the Northeast whose constituencies are served by Rangiya and Lumding divisions.