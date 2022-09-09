Pinarayi Vijayan calls on ailing party veteran Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Chennai hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called on ailing CPI-M veteran Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is undergoing treatment for cancer at a Chennai Hospital.

Balakrishnan, who till early this month was the state secretary of the party, decided to quit owing to failing health and was replaced by the then State Excise Minister M.V.Govindan.

After stepping down from the secretary’s post, Balakrishnan went to Chennai for treatment.

Vijayan is accompanied by his wife Kamala and according to sources, he is talking with experts to see if Balakrishnan can be again taken to the US for further treatment.

The chief minister is scheduled to return to here later in the day. (IANS)