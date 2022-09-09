Teachers’ body submits memo to CM

Tura, Sep 9: The All Meghalaya Deficit Pattern (UP and Secondary) School Teachers Association from Garo Hills has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into their long pending grievances.

The association in its memorandum demanded that the government either upgrade a total of 13 deficit pattern schools in the state to full-fledged deficit system or to enable other allowance like Hills Allowance, Medical Allowance, House Rent Allowance, advance increment for higher educational qualification, Gratuity and National Pension Scheme (NPS) among others.

The association also demanded the immediate release of all the outstanding revised pay arrears.

The association had earlier on September 7, held a Press Conference at the Shillong Press Club to announce their demands.