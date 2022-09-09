UDP accuses NPP of trying to take credit for ‘all good things’

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has expressed unhappiness over the way the National People’s Party (NPP), which is leading the MDA Government, is trying to take credit for all good things done since 2018.

“We feel that there should be an ethics in politics,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said on Thursday, while questioning the NPP for claiming all the credit even for departments handled by ministers from other parties.

The UDP’s rant is not new.

Earlier, taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) leader Banteidor Lyngdoh had recalled Tynsong’s ties with the Congress-led MUA Government, which had banned the use of fertilisers in 2014.

Banteidor’s statement came after a query on Tynsong’s claims that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had taken the decision to provide subsidy to farmers for procurement of fertilisers.

Stating that the NPP was trying to take credit by not consulting him before taking such a crucial decision of providing subsidy to the farmers, the Agriculture minister had said that the former was trying to earn political points ahead of the elections.

“But I want to make it very clear that the PDF will not play politics when it comes to issues affecting the farmers. I feel we should not play politics when it comes to issues affecting the farmers. Let that be only within the corridors of the Secretariat,” Banteidor had said.