Mawlai clinch SPL title

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: Mawlai SC clinched their maiden Shillong Premier League title without having to take the field after Langsning FC and Rangdajied United FC played out a 1-1 draw at the MFA Turf in Polo Grounds, on Friday.

Mawlai, with 29 points, have an unassailable 7-point lead over Langsning and Rangdajied, are currently on 22 points each with two more games to play.

Making their return to the local top flight after several years in the First Division, the title is the icing on the cake for Mawlai, who have been imperious this season, winning nine of their 11 games so far, with just two draws and having conceded only three goals.

Rangdajied’s Raikutshisha Buam (20’) broke the deadlock before Langsning, reduced to ten men in the second half, equalised through Ronney Kharbudon (78’).

Langsning, who are second on head-to-head advantage, failed to stamp their authority in the first half of the match today and conceded in the 20th minute after a defensive lapse, perhaps thinking Oresterwell Langshiang was offside.

However, the assistant referee saw nothing untoward and Langshiang fed a through ball to Buam, who went one on one with Surjay Kumar Pariyar and placed the ball past the goalkeeper’s outstretched arm.

Rangdajied suffered a blow later on in the first half after Knerktilang Buam had to be stretchered off and was replaced by Wallambha Kharpran. Kharpran’s introduction led to the red card for Langsning’s Ambilstar Sun.

Early in the second half, though, an elbow into the Rangdajied player saw Sun sent off and Langsning reduced to 10 players.

The advantage in numbers saw RUFC come close to doubling their lead, first through a Dibormi Kassar header off a corner that went wide and then a beautiful Donboklang Lyngdoh shot from the edge of the box that Pariyar put out with a dive at full stretch.

For Langsning, Kynsaibor Lhuid later curled in a corner which Kharbudon headed in powerfully.

The goal brought an end to Rangdajied and their keeper Banshanlang Sten’s streak of four clean sheets. Sten also had to come off later due to an injury and was replaced by Ialamlynti Biam.

On Saturday, Mawlai play Ryntih SC in their second derby of the season. In the first leg, Mawlai had mauled their opponents 5-0.