SL beat Pakistan by 5 wickets, maintain clean sheet in Super 4

Dubai, Sep 9: Sri Lanka produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Pakistan by five wickets in their Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (3/21) and Maheesh Theekshana’s (2/21) impressive bowling performance helped Sri Lanka bundle out Pakistan for a meagre 121 in 19.1 overs. Apart from Hasaranga and Theekshana, Pramod Madushan (2/21), Chamika Karunaratne (1/4) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/18) also bowled with discipline and did a decent job for Sri Lanka.

Pakistan could never really get going after being put in to bat first with Babar Azam (30 off 29) and Mohammad Nawaz (26 off 18) finishing as top-scorers for their side.

Chasing a small target of 122, opener Pathum Nissanka slammed a fine unbeaten half-century (55 not out off 48) to lead Sri Lanka to a convincing victory.

Apart from Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24 off 19) and Dasun Shanaka (21 off 16) also played vital knocks as Sri Lanka chased down the target in 17 overs, with five wickets in hand.

The Lankans did go through some early scares losing Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for ducks with the score reading 2/2. Haris Rauf (2/19), Mohammad Hasnain (2/21), Usman Qadir (1/34) were the wicket-takers for Pakistan. (IANS)