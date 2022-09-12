ACA gears up for India-SA T20I; meets multiple agencies

GUWAHATI, Sep 11: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) had a detailed meeting with multiple government agencies and departments here on Saturday in connection with the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa to be held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara here on October 2, 2022.

Representatives from the district administration, police administration, directorate of sports and youth welfare, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, health department, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), fire and emergency services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were present in the meeting here on Saturday.

Specific roles were assigned among the agencies to ensure that all aspects are taken care of ahead of the T20 International match.

During the meeting, GMC was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in and around the ACA Stadium, Barsapara.

“The civic body was also asked to ensure that there was no street vending along the routes to be used by the players, besides averting any instance of construction and parking of heavy vehicles that may hinder the movement of the players along the designated route,” a statement issued by ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said.

In the same vein, the health department was instructed to deploy mobile health units and ambulances along the said routes, besides maintaining first-aid kits and deploying medical teams and tents during the match to take care of any contingency.

“The issue of security was also discussed at great length, and it was decided to take all possible measures to offer the highest level of security to all the players right from their arrival in Guwahati till their departure,” Saikia said.

Likewise, APDCL was entrusted with the role of maintaining uninterrupted power supply and adequate lighting in and around the stadium during the match, and employing all safety measures to stave off any untoward incident.

The fire and emergency services department was instructed to be on alert and press into action its services like use of fire tenders and evacuating the crowd in case of an emergency with the assistance of NDRF and SDRF teams.

Similarly, the PWD department was asked to install proper signages in relation to the match outside the stadium.

It was also decided to install enough signages inside the stadium to ensure seamless movement of the spectators.

A detailed joint inspection of the entry and exit points, and of the other facets of the ACA Stadium was also done by the senior officials.