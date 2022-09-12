DU admissions: CSAS portal launched for UG courses

With the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, Delhi University on Monday started the admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses. The portal will be open till October 3, giving students three weeks to apply for undergraduate courses.

Apart from Delhi University, many central universities and other varsities, that are part of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), have also started the admission process.

According to Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, the new session of the university can start from November 1. The Vice Chancellor said that the Common Seat Allocation System portal has been started for undergraduate courses from Monday. He said that this is the first time that undergraduate admissions in Delhi University are being done on the basis of CUET.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) result is to be declared on or before September 15. After the tentative date of the CUET result came out, Delhi University shared the information related to admission in DU on Monday.

There are about 80 departments under the university where postgraduate degrees, PhD, certificate courses, degree courses, are conducted. Similarly, Delhi University has about 79 colleges in which undergraduate, postgraduate studies are done. Every year more than 70,000 students are admitted in these colleges and departments in the subjects of science, commerce and humanities at the graduation level.

Delhi University says that this year all the colleges affiliated to DU will have three-phase admission through the CSAS. Due to this, the new session of undergraduate courses in Delhi University is likely to start from November 1.

Even after the declaration of the CUET-UG exam results around September 15 and the beginning of the admission process, it may take three to four weeks to complete undergraduate admissions. The main reason behind this is that for undergraduate admissions usually first, second, third and sometimes more than three cut off lists are issued. So this admission process takes some time.