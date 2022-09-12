England need 33 more to win

London, Sep 11: England are closing in on a series-clinching victory over South Africa after a supreme bowling display on the fourth day of the third Test at the Kia Oval.

The home side bowled South Africa out for 169 to leave 130 required for a 2-1 triumph.

England’s bowlers collectively used the prodigious movement on offer, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes taking three wickets each, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson both claiming two.

In a frantic start to the chase that made a Sunday finish a possibility, England reached 97-0 and were only halted by the fading light.

Zak Crawley reached his fifty from 36 balls, his first half-century in 17 Test innings, and ended 57 not out. He will return alongside Alex Lees, who is unbeaten on 32, with 33 more required for victory.

That was the second time in the day England had batted, their first innings earlier wrapped up for 158.

After resuming on 154-7, England lost the final three wickets for four runs in 16 legal deliveries, part of an overall collapse of six wickets for 29 runs.

South Africa wiped out the deficit of 40 for the loss of only one wicket, and were arguably in charge at 83-1, until England’s skilful bowlers got to work.

South Africa dominated the morning, as England meekly lost their last three wickets in only 13 minutes before the Proteas moved ahead by lunch. However, as the ball swung prodigiously in the afternoon, the hosts cut through a South Africa batting line-up that could not find a way to cling on. (Agencies)