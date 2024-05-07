Voting a right, privilege and responsibility, says Gautam Adani

In a post on X social media platform, Gautam Adani posted pictures of him with family members after casting the vote, and said: “Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege, and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation”.

“Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind,” Gautam Adani added.

Voting across 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat began on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his franchise in Ranip, Ahmedabad, urging people to cast votes in record numbers.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat also cast his vote.

He appealed to voters to “accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building”.

IANS