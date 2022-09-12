Mumbai edge Chennaiyin 5-3 in thriller

Kolkata, Sep 11: Mumbai City FC got the better of Chennaiyin FC in a 8-goal thriller to book a place in semi-finals of the Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

A Greg Stewart hat-trick and pair of goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte ensured that the Mumbai side won 5-3. Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic, Jockson Dhas and Rahim Ali scored for Chennaiyin. The match was decided in extra time.

The first-half was cagey at best with both teams trying to get a measure of the other. There were a few shots mostly from distance and some from inside the box but no clear chances to score.

Chennaiyin’s Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari got injured and had to be replaced by Rahim Ali in the 19th minute of the game.

The first goal of the match was the only difference between the two sides and it came off a penalty awarded to Mumbai when Ahmed Jahouh played Amay Ranawade through inside the box and keeper Debjit brought him down. Stewart took the kick and although Debjit guessed right and got his hands to it, could not prevent the ball from going into the back of the net.

In the 59 minute substiute Ninthoi got the assist with a wonderful lofted ball played inside the box anticipating Sliskovic’s run. The Croat got ahead of Rostyn Griffiths and directed a powerful header past a diving Lachenpa in the near post.

Mumbai probably thought they had the winner thanks to a Greg Stewart masterclass in the middle of the CFC half in the 78th minute. He strolled around before making a run towards the box drawing in defenders towards him and then released Bipin Singh on the left.

Bipin’s cross was fended away by Debjit but only till a lurking Chhangte coming in on the far post. The highest scorer of the tournament so far made no mistake, tapping in his sixth of the tournament with ease.

With a minute to go inregulation time Ninthoi delivered another inviting floater inside the box which was cleared only as far as Jockson Dhas at the far post.

The substitute chested it down and unleashed a powerful right-footed volley which bulged the back of the net.

Stewart then scored twice for the Mumbai side in the extra time.

Chennaiyin ease up despite being trailing and eventually Rahim managed to pull a goal back in the second half of the extra time. (IANS)