Boucher to quit as SA head coach after T20 WC

Johannesburg, Sep 12: Mark Boucher has decided to leave his role as Head Coach of South Africa men’s team after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Cricket South Africa announced here on Monday. Cricket South Africa will announce a replacement in due course.

“Mr. (Mark) Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives. While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement here.

Boucher has held the position as South Africa Men’’s Head Coach since December 2019 and led the Proteas to 11 Test wins. (IANS)